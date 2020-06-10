2020 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Casey, South Forsyth

There isn’t much Kayla Casey can’t do.

Make a save, score a goal, direct the defense – she can do all of that. And she can do it all at a high level, too.

Casey was the ultimate utility player for Travis Pearre during her four years at South Forsyth. Her senior season was no different, as Casey saved 63 percent of the shots that came her way in goal, adding 11 goals, two assists and 28 ground balls while playing the field.

At any given moment in the game, Casey could either be in goal, playing midfield or on attack.

So, what exactly was Casey’s role for the War Eagles?

“Honestly, I’m not really sure,” Casey said with a laugh. “I mean, one moment I’d be in the cage, the next I’d be out playing middie, then I’d be playing attack. I told Coach (Pearre) at the beginning of the year that I want the team to win and I will play anywhere that’ll make us the most successful. So, at times he thought I’d do better in the cage, and at times he thought I’d be more useful in the field. I feel like I was just the all-around player who was just there to help everybody to win.”