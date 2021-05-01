Baseball: Becker, Frei homer as South advances to Sweet 16

Ryan Becker and Gehrig Frei each hit a home run, Brandon Clemente threw a complete-game shutout and South Forsyth beat Dunwoody 9-0 Friday to win the series and advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

South used a seven-run outburst in the second inning to take control, sending 10 batters to the plate in the frame. Tyler Nelson drove in Addison Paschall on a double to right field after Paschell drew a walk to open the inning. Max Henry doubled home Nelson, then Henry scored on Jacob Bateman's RBI single. Frei homered on the first pitch he saw, and after Mitch Thompson walked, Becker drilled a two-run shot over the left-field wall.