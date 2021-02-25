Baseball: South alum Sims named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

South Forsyth alum Landon Sims was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after pitching four dominant innings Saturday during No. 7 Mississippi State's 8-3 win against No. 9 Texas.

Sims entered the game in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, up 5-1. Sims struck out the next three batters, setting down the top of the Longhorns' lineup in order and stranding all three inherited runners.

Sims earned the win, pitching four innings of no-hit ball and striking out 10. Sims struck out the side again in the seventh inning, adding two punchouts in both the sixth and eighth innings.

Sims, a sophomore, set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in the victory. It was Sims' first outing since wrapping up an impressive freshman campaign that saw the 2018 Forsyth County News Pitcher of the Year post a 1-0 record and 3.46 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 13 innings for Mississippi State.

Sims' performance on Saturday also earned him the Golden Spikes Award D1Baseball Performance of the Week, awarded by USA Baseball.