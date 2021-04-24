Baseball: South beats North 10-2 to earn playoff spot

Gehrig Frei's leadoff home run set the tone Friday as South Forsyth topped North Forsyth 10-2 to secure the third seed in Region 6-7A.

The War Eagles pounded 11 hits against North, including three during a four-run first inning. After Frei's home run, Ryan Becker reached on an error and Addison Paschall drew a walk, then Tyler Nelson belted a three-run homer off North starting pitcher Michael Sills to make it a 4-0 game.

Becker added another in the second inning, when his single off North reliever Brett Barfield brought home Frei and gave South a 5-0 lead. Barfield issued a bases-loaded walk to Nelson two batters later.

South reached its largest lead of the game in the third inning, after Jack D'Amico's sacrifice fly scored Mitch Thompson and Becker's two-run double plated Jacob Bateman and Alex Urias to make it 9-0.

North broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Sills scored on a wild pitch, then Andrew Elkhill singled in Tyler Trich in the fifth inning to make it 9-2.

D'Amico added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single that scored Bateman.

Becker led South at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Nelson [2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 run], Frei [2-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs] and Urias [2-for-3, 2 runs] also had multiple hits.

South starting pitcher Brandon Clemente pitched a complete game for the War Eagles, striking out 11 batters and scattering four hits and two runs — one earned — over seven innings.

North finishes the season 17-13 overall and 10-8 in Region 6-7A, while South Forsyth (19-11, 10-8 Region 6-7A) will face Dunwoody, the second seed out of Region 7-7A, next week in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.