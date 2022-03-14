Baseball: South Forsyth alum Landon Sims to undergo season-ending surgery

Landon Sims will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow, the South Forsyth alum announced Monday on Twitter.

Sims left his most recent outing March 4 against Tulane after throwing 3 2/3 innings in a 19-2 win. Sims appeared in three games this season, compiling a 1.15 ERA across 15 2/3 innings with 27 strikeouts.

Sims took the college baseball world by storm in 2021, leading Mississippi State to a national championship behind a 5-0 record and 1.44 ERA, racking up 100 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. He made the transition to Mississippi State's Friday night starter this season after pitching out of the bullpen last season.



"The past three years have been the most incredible years of my life," Sims wrote on Twitter. "From playing 16 games in 2020 before COVID hit, to last year bringing the first National Championship to the city of Starkville, to this year trying to enjoy every moment of what might be my last year in the Maroon and White."