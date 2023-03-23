Baseball: South Forsyth makes comeback against West Forsyth

After trailing 3-0, the South Forsyth War Eagles fought their way back into the game to force an extra inning to defeat the West Forsyth Wolverines 4-3 Wednesday at home.

“We made some great things happen, it's a matter of pitch by pitch – inning by inning,” War Eagle head coach Russ Bayer said on the win. "Tonight was a prime example of it."

Through the first two innings, success was hard to come by for both teams as neither of them could reach second base.

Though that changed in the bottom of the third inning, London Cane got a base hit on a 1-2 count. Michael Sime came in as a courtesy runner, and he stole a second base at the first chance he got. Alex Urias also got a single.

However, Nick Holcomb’s groundout closed out the inning to end the War Eagle startup momentum.

After a groundout, Wolverines pitcher Lucas Meehan came through with a single. The War Eagles weren’t quick enough to recover, as Destin Coursey and Blake Pearson reached home plate on the hit for a 2-0 lead.

Braylan Bull stepped to the plate and got a base hit with enough time for Riley Poppe to score.

In the bottom of the sixth, South Forsyth had runners on the corners during Baylor Hick’s plate appearance. As Meehan tried to throw a fastball, it flew past the catcher. Holcomb took his chance and ran to home plate to give the War Eagles their first run.

The War Eagles managed to get the bases loaded due to Bayler Duncan and Payton Cardarette drawing walks. Nate Ward then got hit with a pitch, giving Connor McAllister an easy walk to home plate, cutting the deficit 3-2.

South Forsyth brought out McAllister in relief and delivered with two strikes, as the defense collected the ground out.

Tyler Bayer was close to getting a strikeout, but he managed to collect himself and make contact for an RBI single to tie the game. Despite that, the Wolverines were still able to collect the out and force an eighth inning.

The War Eagles got the bases loaded early in the eighth inning, thanks to Cardarette's bunt. Tyler Brobst singled and South Forsyth immediately started to cheer, as Sime raced home for the game-winning run.