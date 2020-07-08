By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Baseball: South Forsyth standout Frei commits to North Alabama
Frei.jpg
Rising South Forsyth senior Gehrig Frei hit .450 in 2020, driving in 12 runs and adding three doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases. - photo by David Almeda

South Forsyth rising senior Gehrig Frei committed to the University of North Alabama on Sunday.

Frei, a shortstop for the War Eagles, boasted a .450 average, 12 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases in a 2020 season the was cut short because of COVID-19.

North Alabama competes in the Division I ASUN conference, which the Lions joined in 2019.

Frei was named after New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was the favorite player of Frei's grandfather.