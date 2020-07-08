Baseball: South Forsyth standout Frei commits to North Alabama

South Forsyth rising senior Gehrig Frei committed to the University of North Alabama on Sunday.
Frei, a shortstop for the War Eagles, boasted a .450 average, 12 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases in a 2020 season the was cut short because of COVID-19.
North Alabama competes in the Division I ASUN conference, which the Lions joined in 2019.
Frei was named after New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was the favorite player of Frei's grandfather.
Proud to say @UNABaseball indeed picked up a cornerstone of their future in our stand out 2021 SS @GehrigFrei . G you have worked tremendously hard and have earned this!! The future is super bright! @ForsythSports @KeithGravitt @ldubillson @SoFoNation https://t.co/7L4zVjLjw2 pic.twitter.com/fuRGzGfpWl— SFHS Baseball (@SoFoNation) July 6, 2020