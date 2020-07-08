Baseball: South Forsyth standout Frei commits to North Alabama

South Forsyth rising senior Gehrig Frei committed to the University of North Alabama on Sunday.

Frei, a shortstop for the War Eagles, boasted a .450 average, 12 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases in a 2020 season the was cut short because of COVID-19.

North Alabama competes in the Division I ASUN conference, which the Lions joined in 2019.

Frei was named after New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was the favorite player of Frei's grandfather.