Baseball: South splits with Woodstock to force decisive Game 3

By Rebecca Rios



For the Forsyth County News

WOODSTOCK — South Forsyth split its second-round doubleheader with Woodstock on Wednesday, forcing a third game on Thursday for a chance to reach the Elite Eight of the Class 7A playoffs.



The Wolverines (25-8) won the first game 7-0 and the War Eagles (22-13) won the nightcap 3-2. The winner of Thursday’s game will play either Brookwood or North Paulding next week in the third round.



“I think both teams are fighting because their season is on the line,” Woodstock coach Jeff Brown said. “I think it is going to be a good one and both teams are going to be locked in and ready to play ... They are a good offensive team, and holding those guys to three runs on any day is really good from our pitching staff.”



South added its game-winning run at the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI from Brennan Hudson off a ground ball to left field, scoring Addison Paschall.



Woodstock scored its two runs during the seventh inning, which included a two-run triple from Lawton Bowers to send home Preston Gunnell and Griffin Peck. Peck went 2-for-3, hitting a single and double during the game.



South scored first during the third inning with a RBI single from Gehrig Frei to bring in Max Henry.



The War Eagles added another run during the fourth inning with a home run from Jack D’Amico, who scattered four hits and two runs across seven innings in the Game 2 win.