Baseball: Woodstock outlasts South as War Eagles fall in Sweet 16

South Forsyth fell 2-1 to Woodstock on Thursday, ending its season in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

South starting pitcher Brandon Clemente delivered a three-hit performance over six innings, allowing just two runs -- one earned.

Woodstock struck first in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single to South third baseman Jack D'Amico, but the War Eagles knotted the score in the third after an RBI single by Mitch Thompson.

Woodstock scratched across a run on a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame, which was the last run scored by either team.

Addison Paschall led South (22-14) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3. Thompson, Ryan Becker, Tyler Nelson and Jacob Bateman also collected a hit for the War Eagles.