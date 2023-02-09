Basketball: Can South Forsyth girls ride momentum into postseason?

During the course of this season, the South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team has established itself as the best team in Forsyth County and the best team in Region 6-7A.

Since Christmas, they have been unbeaten and their outstanding play has propelled them to an incredible 14-game win streak entering the region tournament.

As a result of this success, South Forsyth is now in its third consecutive season of winning 20-plus games.

“We’ve got a group of seniors that have a very strong commitment to their team, the sports of basketball and to each other," War Eagles head coach Keith Gravitt said. "There’s real strong relationships that have been built over a long time. In addition, they realize they’re apart of a program that excels and wants to do well. This is the season they wanted to make some special things happen. There’s still a lot of basketball left.”

As a result of the War Eagles outscoring their opponents 1,492 to 980, the War Eagles are proving to be one of the most dominant teams in Georgia by soaring up the Class 7A rankings to No. 5.

“The team has their own identity throughout the season that our offense starts on defense,” Gravitt said, regarding having a dominant offense. “As long as we can continue to make sure that’s what we’ve believed and how hard we work on our defense on a daily basis, that can happen for us in games. It’s a two-fold equation when you say you outscore somebody, you’ve also withheld the other team.”

A team like this doesn't just rely on one or two of the players to run the show, but the whole starting five get involved and share the load. Three War Eagles are averaging double-figure points, including senior guard Clara Morris who leads the scoring averages with 12.5 points and has the best 3-point percentage on the team.

Senior guard Sharon Tolliver is second in the scoring column with 11.3 points. Lastly, North Georgia signee Ava McGlockton controls the paint with 6.5 rebounds a game and puts up 11.1 points per game. In addition, McGlockton and Tolliver were chosen on the Atlanta Tipoff Club midseason team.

“Any time you have multiple players that score, it makes it tougher for other teams to defend,” Gravitt said. “It’s about the ones that get the ball to them and the help to get them open as well.”

To add to South Forsyth's wonderful season, Morris and McGlockton made history by scoring their 1,000th career points.

After an unbeaten region campaign, South Forsyth — which is 22-3 overall after a 1-2 start to the season — will begin the league tournament with the top seed and a bye that guarantees the War Eagles a spot in the state playoffs. South Forsyth will face the winner of the Milton-Denmark first-round game in a semifinal Feb. 14 at West Forsyth.



As this certainly has been a memorable season for the War Eagles, the postseason awaits where their exceptional play will be put to the test.