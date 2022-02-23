Basketball: No. 5 North Gwinnett too much for South Forsyth boys

Fifth-ranked North Gwinnett started out slow, but waited patiently and dominated with defense in a 52-24 win over South Forsyth in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs Tuesday.
The Bulldogs improve their record to 25-3 and advance to the next round, while South Forsyth's season comes to an end with a final record of 12-17.
Ethan Underwood led the War Eagles with 10 points and Jackson Spitzer added nine. Dylan Gary scored a game-high 12 points for North Gwinnett, while R.J. Godfrey wasn’t far behind with 11.