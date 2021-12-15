Basketball: No. 7 South Forsyth smothers Denmark, remains perfect in region

The best way to keep your opponent from scoring? Don't let them past halfcourt.

South Forsyth turned up the heat defensively against Denmark on Tuesday, forcing a couple dozen deflections and creating turnovers during a 66-57 victory.

In all, the War Eagles deflected 24 passes in the win.

"Well, defense starts our offense," South head coach Keith Gravitt said. "We know that, and we own that. We know that if we can't do that, then it's going to be a grind and there are certain places where we're going to have to make up the difference. It starts on defense, and they made that happen out there on the court. They understand that and know that creates high-percentage shots when they're able to create their offense off their defense."