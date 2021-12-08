Basketball: No. 7 South Forsyth tops No. 9 West Forsyth in top-10 clash

No. 7 South Forsyth showed off its depth Tuesday in a 59-51 win over No. 9 West Forsyth, marking the first top-10 girls basketball matchup of the season.

Dynamic junior Ava McGlockton exploded for seven points, three rebounds and two blocks in the opening quarter, but soon after picking up her third foul shortly after halftime, South head coach Keith Gravitt elected to rest his forward to keep her fresh for the fourth quarter.

The War Eagles shifted to a guard-heavy attack and began to pull away. Clara Morris started the onslaught with a 3-pointer, then Sharon Tolliver and Olivia Brabazon hit back-to-back threes, and a Jadyn Kniceley layup made it 46-34 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

When Maggie Thompson sank two free throws at the end of the quarter, it signaled the end of a 14-0 run by the War Eagles.

"I think it was the fact that we went for the majority of that five guards," Gravitt said. "Allie Meyer gave us some good minutes, but when we went with those five guards out there, we had multiple people that could put the ball up. We also had a couple who could get to the paint. I just think we had five people on the court that had to be defended still. Even though she wasn't out there, we had five people who needed to be defended."