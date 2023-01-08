Basketball: South Forsyth downs Denmark, as Clara Morris scores 1,000th point

Ava McGlockton demonstrated her presence early in the paint and scored 23 points, Clara Morris added 20 points, and point guard Sharon Tolliver chipped in 15 points for South Forsyth's fifth straight win. This time, the victory came against the Denmark Danes, 68-58, Friday night on the road.

“We really evolved in our communication tonight and got together on the court and made a really good practice to Ava,” Morris said. "Our defense got really good."

The highlight of the night was when Morris dashed to the hoop to score a basket over a defender for her 1,000th career point.

“It feels really good,” Morris said of the achievement. “I would definitely say all the glory goes to God and huge thank you to my teammates and my whole family."

Danes point guard Hannah Lopez scored a season-high in points with 30, and Emma Hempker had 23 points in the Region 6-7A matchup.

The War Eagles started the ballgame on a great note.

South’s Maggie Thompson found McGlockton in the paint with a bounce pass for their first points of the game. Then a Denmark turnover led to Tolliver finding McGlockton open again in the paint.

The Danes continued to shoot themselves in the foot by adding two more turnovers. Although, the War Eagles were only able to get one basket in when Tolliver and McGlockton connected again down the middle. Immediately, Denmark called a timeout to discuss the offensive troubles.

Indeed that timeout helped. Lopez found some wiggle room and used her speed to lay the ball up.

South committed its first turnover, and Denmark took advantage of that. Lopez showed a perfect example of “you reach, I teach” and sped past the defense again for a bucket.

After Morris forced a turnover and Tolliver finished the fast break, Denmark started to find their groove from beyond the arc. Hempker knocked down a triple. Then Lopez showed some range by hitting a 3 on the next possession to cut the score to 11-10.

Thompson and McGlockton used a pick and roll perfectly, with McGlockton finishing with contact. However on the other end, Lopez made a second triple due to the lack of the War Eagles defense.

An 8-0 run by the War Eagles was ended by Mallory Bryk.

The Danes still had trouble taking care of the ball, as they started their first possession of the second quarter with a turnover. McGlockton grabbed the offensive rebound and laid it in to expand South Forsyth's lead by 10 points.

Then War Eagles forced another turnover and Morris passed to Delanie Nicholson who passed to Amelia Brown for a 3-pointer.

Lopez noticed that her spot was at the top of the key, and she proceeded to hit her third 3-pointer, trying to give the Danes some light.

Hempker used a screen and knocked down the 3-pointer to cut the score to 31-21. Then Denmark’s great defense made South force a shot to beat the shot clock.

With both teams trading baskets, it was Denmark Naomi Manoj getting by the defense to lay the ball in for a buzzer-beater.

The fourth quarter was when Lopez refused to not get the ball in the hoop. She didn’t shy away from hitting 3s, as she drilled one in her opponent's face on a possession in which she came around the arc by using a screen. Lopez also drilled another 3-pointer to cut the score to 64-53.

Lopez scored 15 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to reel in the win.

South Forsyth (13-3, 2-0) will resume their region play against Lambert on Jan. 10. As for Denmark (3-14, 0-2), they dropped their 12th game in a row and will travel to Forsyth Central the same night.