Basketball: South Forsyth girls downed by No. 1 Brookwood in quarterfinals

South Forsyth ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 7A state quarterfinals Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

After dominating in the first two rounds, the seventh-ranked War Eagles suffered a double-whammy draw. Firstly, South Forsyth had to meet No. 1 Brookwood in the Elite Eight, and secondly, due to the result of a coin toss, the Region 6-7A champion had to travel to Snellville for the encounter.

Through the first half, the War Eagles hung in against the Broncos — whose only loss this season came against 6A's top team, River Ridge — but the third quarter saw Brookwood showcase its top-notch ability on both ends of the court.

A 19-0 run through the middle portion of the period turned a tie game into a 52-33 lead for the hosts. Even though the War Eagles continued to battle until the final horn, the Broncos never let the visitors cut the deficit to single-digits the rest of the way en route to a 74-58 victory.

In the opening period, the teams went back and forth before Brookwood (29-1) managed to take a slim 14-12 lead into the second quarter.

The Broncos threatened to pull away midway through the second, building a 27-20 lead. However, the War Eagles (26-4) closed strong, with only a missed free throw inside the final second keeping the visitors from evening the score at the break.

South Forsyth, though, quickly managed to tie things up in the third period.

After the Broncos scored four of the second half's first six points, the War Eagles knotted the game at 33-apiece on a Maggie Thompson 3-pointer. The tying shot came off one of the few fortuitous bounces South Forsyth received in the game, as Sharon Tolliver saved an errant pass in front of her own bench. Ava McGlockton collected the ball, and the senior found Thompson wide open on the other side of the court.

Unfortunately for the War Eagles, that signature moment preceded the game-changing run for the Broncos.

South Forsyth called timeout after a 9-0 spurt, and Brookwood responded with the next five points. Following another War Eagles timeout, the Broncos tacked on five more unanswered points before Jadyn Kniceley converted a pair of free throws to end the run.

Trailing 55-37 entering the final period, South Forsyth held the hosts to three made field goals over the final eight minutes. The Broncos held off the War Eagles — who put together their best offensive quarter in desperation mode — by nailing 13 of 16 foul shots in the fourth.

A 16-6 run by South Forsyth trimmed the Brookwood lead to 70-58 with under 30 seconds remaining. Despite giving up the final four points of the game, the War Eagles still managed to put up the fifth-most points against the Broncos this season.

Tolliver paced South Forsyth with 18 points. Clara Morris contributed a dozen points; Kniceley added 11; and McGlockton and Thompson chipped in eight each.

The defeat snapped an 18-game winning streak for the War Eagles, who were seeking their first Final Four berth since 2014. This campaign, South Forsyth did manage to record its most wins as a program since that season, while finishing unbeaten in region games.