Basketball: South Forsyth girls open region with convincing win over Lambert

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
South Forsyth's girls basketball team went on a scoring rampage Friday to get their first region victory in a 67-28 win against the Lambert Longhorns.
The War Eagles could do nothing wrong to get their fourth consecutive win, dominating the game offensively with their 3-point shooting and defensively with their quick hands to get steals from start to finish.
The Longhorns struggled early and dug themselves into a hole ending the first quarter with only six points, with guard Annarose Tyre accounting for five of them. War Eagles power forward Ava McGlockton played a strong first quarter, pacing the Lady Eagles with eight points.
South played an aggressive defense that Lambert had to fight through to get points on the board. The Longhorns scored just 15 points in the first half, which is the same amount of points that South scored in the second quarter.
The second half couldn't be any better for South, as the War Eagles kept dominating to go on a 30-13 run. They shared the basketball, and that led to every player getting buckets.
Sharon Tolliver led the team with five assists. Maggie Thompson led the team in points with 13 and racked up five rebounds. McGlockton led the way defensively and finished 10 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.
The Longhorns still could’ve found their groove in the second half with just five points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
“I feel like our team’s intensity on defense increased during that time,” South coach Keith Gravitt said. “We know the identity of our team is tied up in defense. Our players have embraced that and they just been more coachable during that and they continued to work hard."
South shot a 90 percent from the line.
South [5-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A] has won by at least 20 points in each of its five victories this season and will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Lambert [2-5, 0-1 Region 6-7A] will square off with Riverwood at noon Saturday before opening region play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Forsyth.