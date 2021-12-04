Basketball: South Forsyth girls open region with convincing win over Lambert

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

South Forsyth's girls basketball team went on a scoring rampage Friday to get their first region victory in a 67-28 win against the Lambert Longhorns.

The War Eagles could do nothing wrong to get their fourth consecutive win, dominating the game offensively with their 3-point shooting and defensively with their quick hands to get steals from start to finish.

The Longhorns struggled early and dug themselves into a hole ending the first quarter with only six points, with guard Annarose Tyre accounting for five of them. War Eagles power forward Ava McGlockton played a strong first quarter, pacing the Lady Eagles with eight points.