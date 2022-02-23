Basketball: South Forsyth girls upset by Peachtree Ridge in first round

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

South Forsyth's girls basketball team fell 49-41 to Peachtree Ridge Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs in a back-and-forth, physical game.

With four minutes left in the game, the War Eagles found themselves down six points, their largest deficit of the game up until that point.

South head coach Keith Gravitt called a timeout and his team responded, promptly tying the game back up 41-41 with superb 3-point shooting and forcing turnovers on defense. Just a few costly turnovers by South that led to Peachtree Ridge points made the big difference at the end of the game.

The final deficit of eight points was the largest of the game for the War Eagles, who never finished any of the first three quarters down by more than two points. South took the lead early in the game, but would only temporarily regain it one more time throughout the game.

After the end of the first half, the War Eagles were down 23-21, with 17 of those points combined by junior guards Clara Morris and Maggie Thompson. By the end of the game, Morris racked up a game-high 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers.

The four threes by Morris were the only threes made by South through the game’s entirety. The War Eagles did not attempt too many more 3-point attempts, largely in part to the Lions’ focus on perimeter defense leading to wider lanes in the post.

South also never saw any offensive production off the bench in Tuesday's loss, with the War Eagles' starters accounting for all 41 points.

Thompson finished with nine points, the second highest on the team.

Junior Ava McGlockton and sophomore Jadyn Knicely both reached double digits in rebounds, with McGlockton collecting 11 and Knicely grabbing 10. McGlockton also led the team with two blocks.

Morris also had the team high of four assists and finished tied with junior Sharon Tolliver with four steals individually.

The War Eagles finished their season with an overall record of 20-9, reaching the 20-win mark for the second season in a row.

After starting the Region 6-7A tournament as the No. 3 seed, the War Eagles bested West Forsyth in the semifinals for a spot in the region championship and a home playoff game.

The War Eagles bring their entire roster back next season excepting for one graduating senior, Taylor Bettis.