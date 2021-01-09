Basketball: South Forsyth sweeps Gainesville on road

South Forsyth's boys basketball team took Gainesville all the way down to the wire Friday evening — twice.

After a pair of Jimmie Jackson free throws near the end of regulation forced overtime, the War Eagles prevailed against their Region 6-7A foe, 73-70.

Brandon Stoudamire led all scorers with 27 points, adding nine rebounds and two blocks. Devin McGlockton finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and bringing down 14 rebounds, adding a pair of bocks. Ethan Underwood finished with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointeres.

Robert Reisman scored 22 to lead the way for the Red Elephants, including all eight of the team’s points in overtime.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair from the start, beginning with an electrifying first quarter that included five lead changes and never saw either team go up by more than five points. Ced Nicely’s layup to finish the frame off made it a one-point game at 22-21 in favor of South Forsyth eight minutes in.

The second quarter was equally as tightly contested, with neither side scoring more than four unanswered points for the entire period. Reisman hit a late 3, then an even later layup to tie things up at 33 going into halftime.

A pair of Ethan Underwood 3-pointers late in the third quarter helped the War Eagles open up a four-point lead going into the fourth, but Gainesville came up clutch in the waning moments of regulation.

Trailing by four points with fewer than 20 seconds to play, the Red Elephants made four straight shots at the charity stripe, two coming from Nicely and the other two from Jackson with only 3 seconds left to play.

But Gainesville cooled off in the overtime period, managing just two points in the first three minutes of extra time to put itself in a five-point hole with a minute left to play.

South (13-3, 4-1 Region 6-7A) will step out of region play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as the War Eagles host Hillgrove.

SOUTH FORSYTH GIRLS 52, GAINESVILLE 48 (2OT):

Overtime was the name of the game in Gainesville’s Alumni Gym Friday night, as South also won in extra time following two overtime periods.

South had three players finish in double digits, led by Clara Morris' 16 points. Maggie Thompson had 15 points and Sharon Tolliver added 14 points. Ava McGlockton also had eight rebounds and seven points for the War Eagles.



The teams battled back and forth in a relatively even first half that saw the Lady War Eagles take a narrow lead early on and maintain that advantage for much of the opening two quarters.

Zaria Williams scored 6 points for the Lady Red Elephants in the first frame, but an 11-2 run through the middle of the period kept South Forsyth ahead on the scoreboard. Gainesville scored the last 5 points of the quarter to draw to within 2 points of the lead eight minutes in.

The second quarter was even more tightly contested, but each time the Lady Red Elephants drew closer to even with South Forsyth, the Lady War Eagles would push slightly ahead back into the lead.

Gainesville tied the game once in the second period and got the deficit to just one point on two other occasions, but could never reclaim it. A late layup from Thompson got the lead back up to three points at halftime.

A clutch 3 from Sadie Roach helped keep the Lady Red Elephants even through the first overtime period, but South's defense limited Gainesville to just one point in the second overtime, which sealed the win for the War Eagles.



South (14-2, 4-1 Region 6-7A) will host Hillgrove at 4 p.m. Saturday.