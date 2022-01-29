Basketball: South Forsyth takes control early in 59-45 win over Denmark

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

South Forsyth's girls basketball team put the clamps on Denmark Friday in a 59-45 win.

Power forward Ava McGlockton made her presence known early, scoring six of South’s points off the bat. Using her height for advantage, the turn-around skyhooks were her go-to move. McGlockton totaled eight points in the first quarter, while Denmark’s whole team scored seven.

“We purposely tried to give her the ball tonight,” South Forsyth coach Keith Gravitt said. “She did a great job finishing at the basket. She got some great shots in the paint. Ava is capable of playing games like that.”

In the second quarter, it started how the first quarter did: McGlockton putting the ball in the hoop, assisted by shooting guard Jadyn Kniceley launching a cannon from the other side of the court.

The offense was clicking for the War Eagles, especially for Clara Morris. After not scoring a single point in the first quarter, she got her offense flowing when shooting guard Sharon Tolliver passed it to her, and she knocked down the 3-pointer. Later in the quarter, she hit two more 3-pointers. She finished the second quarter strong with 13 points.

Denmark slowed down its pace on offense and tried not to force shots, but South's defense didn’t let them get too comfortable scoring. Denmark ended up with 13 points in the quarter and went into the locker room trailing 39-20.

When the second half rolled around, the Danes started putting effort into the defense and let the offense come to them. South scored their lowest in the third quarter but still had a commanding lead of 54-28.

Denmark's defense really came alive in the fourth quarter, as the Danes were drawing fouls and knocked down eight of nine free throws. Center Emma Hempker and point guard Hannah Lopez each scored seven points to try crawl their way back. The Danes’ defense held the South offense to jjust five points in the quarter but couldn’t fully complete the comeback, with the scoreboard falling on the War Eagles' side.

McGlockton scored a team-high 16 points and Morris finished right behind with 13 points.

“Our defense at the end wasn’t where we wanted it to be, but the energy was still there. I’m proud of my girls,” Gravitt said.

South Forsyth [17-6, 7-3 Region 6-7A] will travel to face Gainesville on Tuesday, while Denmark [11-11, 4-5 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth on Tuesday.