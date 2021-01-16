Basketball: South shows depth in 69-47 win against North

“We were a little flat, but our bench came and sparked us. Will Ring, Caleb Underwood, Wesley Kane – Wesley really got going in the second half. He was really good in the second half and that kind of extended us. We’ve got depth. I like our team one through 10.”



South outscored North 44-23 after halftime.

The Raiders (4-13, 0-5 Region 6-7A) knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game, then played even with South the entire first quarter and trailed by only one point at halftime.

“North is very well coached and has a young team,” Givens said. “They’re getting better and better, and they’re going to keep getting better. You’ve got to give Coach Sokol credit – their kids came in here and fought. They weren’t going to lay down. They came in and competed.”

But South (15-3, 5-1 Region 6-7A) opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from McGlockton and Brandon Stoudamire.

McGlockton also had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the double-double.

Stoudamire finished with 12 points and was active on the boards with eight rebounds.

He’s established himself as yet another weapon for the War Eagles this season.

“He’s just very explosive, athletically,” Givens said. “He can go get the ball around the basket and finish around the basket. He takes a little pressure off Devin. You can’t double off the backside, because then we can drop it down and he’s going to go clean up any misses. He’s just a dynamic athlete. He’s the most dynamic athlete we’ve had since I’ve been here at South, and I’ve been here eight years.”

The fourth quarter belonged to Kane, who scored 13 points after halftime and waited until the final frame to drop all three of his 3-pointers.

Caleb Underwood, a freshman, added seven points, while Ring (4 points) and Landon Brabazon (2 points) also scored off the bench.

Matthew Rouse (14 points) and Aidan Kudlas (12 points) each landed in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to deliver North its first region victory.

South will travel to Lambert on Tuesday, while North will visit Roswell on Saturday before stepping back into region play next Friday against Lambert.

“We did what we needed to do,” Givens said. “It took a little time – a little longer than I wanted. Again, you’ve got to give credit to North Forsyth. North Forsyth is a really good team, they’re young, they’re getting better and they’re going to keep getting better.”