Basketball: Tolliver’s 20 points lead South to senior night win against North Gwinnett

Coming off a timeout with 5:12 left in Tuesday's game, South Forsyth sophomore Maggie Thompson threw the basketball all the way down court to Jadyn Kniceley on a breakaway for two points, pushing the South lead to seven points against the North Gwinnett.
After a North Gwinnett miss, Ava McGlockton brought down the rebound and found Thompson again in transition. She assisted a wide-open layup to Sharon Tolliver.
Clara Morris stole the Bulldogs' inbound pass and assisted another Tolliver basket.
Those six points were the start of a 15-0 South run to end the game, a decisive 50-30 victory against North Gwinnett.
Before the run, the game had been back-and-forth between the two 7A programs. North Gwinnett held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and South only led by two points going into the fourth quarter.
Tolliver led the War Eagles’ offense with 20 points, 11 of those coming in the second half, and with five assists. Morris scored 10 points with two 3-pointers. McGlockton played a big role in the paint, with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
A consistent theme throughout their season, South was once again aggressive taking the ball away from their opponents with 14 steals as a team. Morris led the team with six individually.
South’s win came on senior night. The War Eagles recognized their four seniors after the game, along with their male counterparts and seniors from the cheerleading and dance teams. Head coach Keith Gravitt put all four of his seniors in the starting lineup against North Gwinnett.
Lindsey Mankin, Natalie Jones, Ishika Dantuluri and Tori Perry represented a very young South team. Perry recorded four rebounds with a big block and Dantuluri scored four points. The four players also started the second half on the court together and ended the game sharing the court.
South (13-2, 3-1 in Region 6-7A) now finds itself riding an eight-game win streak going back to region play. They currently sit second in the region behind North Forsyth (10-1, 3-0 Region 6-7A).
When the War Eagles resume region play at 6 p.m. Friday against Gainesville High School (9-5, 0-3 in Region 6-7A), they will have not lost a game since their Dec. 8 loss against West Forsyth 30 days ago.