Basketball: Tolliver’s 20 points lead South to senior night win against North Gwinnett

Coming off a timeout with 5:12 left in Tuesday's game, South Forsyth sophomore Maggie Thompson threw the basketball all the way down court to Jadyn Kniceley on a breakaway for two points, pushing the South lead to seven points against the North Gwinnett.

After a North Gwinnett miss, Ava McGlockton brought down the rebound and found Thompson again in transition. She assisted a wide-open layup to Sharon Tolliver.

Clara Morris stole the Bulldogs' inbound pass and assisted another Tolliver basket.

Those six points were the start of a 15-0 South run to end the game, a decisive 50-30 victory against North Gwinnett.