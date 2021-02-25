Basketball: Top-seeded South stunned by Discovery in first round

Devin McGlockton stayed silent in the first half with just three points but came out of the halftime break with a bang. He scored 14 points in just the third quarter and gave War Eagles a lead as large as seven points during the quarter.



However, Discovery closed the South lead to 43-41 by the end of the quarter.

It became a back-and-forth battle throughout the entire fourth quarter. With 3:57 left in the game, McGlockton had a jump shot blocked. When recovering the ball, he was charged with his fifth foul of the game and fouled out. A minute and a half later, Lowry Hicks fouled out.

Both teams had unsuccessful pushes to the basket and were tied 50-50 when Discovery made a 3-pointer with 1:53 left in the game. South missed its next attempt and Discovery converted one of its free throws off of a Kohl Harris foul that forced him out of the game.

Wes Kane, who came in for McGlockton, made a breakaway layup to narrow the deficit to two points with 54.6 seconds left but South could not score again.

Givens said that he was “very proud” of his team’s defense throughout the entire game.

Discovery averages around 68 points per game, and Givens added that if someone had told him that the Titans would have only scored 56 points, that they would have won, but his team had too many live-ball turnovers throughout the game.

With that being said, South had an overall historic season. Givens said that nobody, including his team, should view this season as a failure.

“We hadn’t lost in, like, two months.” Givens said. “We had a 17-game win streak. We hold the all-time win records in a season with 23 wins from a boys perspective. We won our first region title since 1998. We wanted to do something special and we did.”

South’s 10 seniors started their high school career with 11 wins their sophomore season. Last year, they won 18 games and were region runner-up to Milton. Givens said it is a difficult task to relieve the pain from his team, but that he said what he could.

“You try to tell them to be proud, but there’s not a lot you can say,” Givens said. “I just tried to emphasize that I love them and how blessed I am to coach them. My gosh, I’ve had such a good locker room the last two years, but that’s just how sports go sometimes.”