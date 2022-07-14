BOYS TRACK & FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

“I just go on the blocks and think of me winning.”

That's the mindset South Forsyth rising senior Chris Nelson brings into every track and field race he runs.



As Nelson prepares himself for an event, his confidence soars to the roof, preparing his mind in advance with the thought of him crossing the finish line first.

As he steps into his starting blocks, he envisions himself as being the top performer and the fastest runner. Certainly, he was right. Nelson ran the fastest 100-meter (10.28 seconds) and the fastest 200-meter (20.87 seconds) times in the state this past spring. Additionally, he was Region 6-7A champion in the long jump with a leap of 25 feet.

His mentality contributed to him becoming the Forsyth County News Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“It feels good,” Nelson said. "I feel accomplished. I feel like everything we did, it paid off."

“For the 200, of course, it was nervous going through, but it’s really all mentality,” Nelson said describing the 200-meter race.

A big motivation for Nelson is his brother, Joshua.

“We compete in everything we do," Nelson said. "It doesn’t matter if it’s on or off the football field, on or off the track. It’s always who’s better than the other, because we’re both equally athletic."

Nelson’s most memorable moment from this season was running at the McEachern Invitational meet, where he set his personal record in the 100 and 200.

“Those numbers put me high in the rankings, and I think that was just a blowout meet,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s goal for this upcoming track and field season is to break nine seconds in the 100-meter, go undefeated and win the state title as a team.