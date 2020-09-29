Cheerleading: Four from South Forsyth named to All-State team

Four South Forsyth cheerleaders were selected to the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches’ Association Class 5A-7A All-State team.
Elizabeth Coffin, Sadee Sherrick, Kendall Stephens and Tori Watkins are four of 16 cheerleaders who competed against more than 100 other senior cheerleaders from high schools across Georgia.
Competing virtually through video submission and zoom interviews, the organization selected 30 finalists, who were judged in an interview and then presented a two-minute routine that showcased their cheering skills.
The All-State cheerleading squad will be presented on Feb. 16 at the conclusion of the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships to be in Columbus, Georgia. The Georgia Cheerleader of the Year scholarship winner, the top scorer in the All-State competition, will be announced, and all scholarships will be presented.
The Georgia Cheerleading Coaches’ Association annually awards scholarships of more than $7,400 to the GCCA All-State squad.