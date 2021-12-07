Flag football: Coaches release All-Area 6-7A team; Ashley Chu named POTY

Area 6-7A Player of the Year – Ashley Chu, South Forsyth
Area 6-7A Defensive Player of the Year – Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central
Area 6-7A co-Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Fields, North Forsyth
Area 6-7A co-Offensive Player of the Year – Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central
All-Area 6-7A Team
Ashley Chu, South Forsyth
Cameron Brock, South Forsyth
Mya Wende, South Forsyth
Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
Drew Necaise, South Forsyth
Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central
Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central
Amelia Luke, Forsyth Central
Emily Caron, Forsyth Central
Sara Lemley, West Forsyth
Jordanne Gonter, West Forsyth
Katelyn Dornan, West Forsyth
Karlie Cabrera, Lambert
Reagan Kim, Lambert
Lauren Fields, North Forsyth
Aubrey Chester, Denmark