By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Flag football: Coaches release All-Area 6-7A team; Ashley Chu named POTY
IMG_2759.jpg
South Forsyth senior Ashley Chu is the Area 6-7A Player of the Year. - photo by David Roberts

Area 6-7A Player of the Year – Ashley Chu, South Forsyth

Area 6-7A Defensive Player of the Year – Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central

Area 6-7A co-Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Fields, North Forsyth

Area 6-7A co-Offensive Player of the Year – Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central

All-Area 6-7A Team

Ashley Chu, South Forsyth

Cameron Brock, South Forsyth

Mya Wende, South Forsyth

Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

Drew Necaise, South Forsyth

Katie Robbins, Forsyth Central

Ana Iglesias, Forsyth Central

Amelia Luke, Forsyth Central

Emily Caron, Forsyth Central

Sara Lemley, West Forsyth

Jordanne Gonter, West Forsyth

Katelyn Dornan, West Forsyth

Karlie Cabrera, Lambert

Reagan Kim, Lambert

Lauren Fields, North Forsyth

Aubrey Chester, Denmark