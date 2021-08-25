Football: COVID-19 forces Cambridge to postpone against South Forsyth

South Forsyth's varsity football game Friday has been rescheduled after Cambridge's football program had a series of positive COVID-19 tests and players in quarantine.
South athletic director Keith Gravitt said the War Eagles could not find an opponent to replace Cambridge in time for Friday.
"They contacted us over the weekend and let us know that they wouldn't be able to play Friday," Gravitt said. "We had been holding out to announce it in hopes of getting a replacement game for this Friday, but we just weren't able to do that in a quick enough manner to get the team prepared for a game this weekend against an unknown opponent."
South is the second school this week to have its game impacted by COVID-19 protocol, after Forsyth Central postponed its game against Etowah on Tuesday.
According to data made available by Fulton County Schools, Cambridge had 15 staff members and students test positive during the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, which is the most recent date. Additionally, the school counts 283 staff members and students who were in direct contact with another employee or student who tested positive for the virus.
Gravitt said the two schools hope to play later this season.
South's junior varsity football team is still scheduled to open the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Gainesville at War Eagle Stadium.