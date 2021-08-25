Football: COVID-19 forces Cambridge to postpone against South Forsyth

South Forsyth's varsity football game Friday has been rescheduled after Cambridge's football program had a series of positive COVID-19 tests and players in quarantine.

South athletic director Keith Gravitt said the War Eagles could not find an opponent to replace Cambridge in time for Friday.



"They contacted us over the weekend and let us know that they wouldn't be able to play Friday," Gravitt said. "We had been holding out to announce it in hopes of getting a replacement game for this Friday, but we just weren't able to do that in a quick enough manner to get the team prepared for a game this weekend against an unknown opponent."