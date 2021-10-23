Football: Denmark moves into first place with win at South

South Forsyth had just over two minutes to get into field-goal range.

Jyi'qez Green returned Trey Glymph's punt to the 21-yard line, and the War Eagles were tasked with flipping the field and getting kicker Tyler Simpson close enough to attempt a potential game-tying field goal.

Gavin Morris caught a screen pass on second down, shook off a defender and rumbled 19 yards to give the War Eagles first-and-10 from their own 40-yard line.

South never gained another yard, though, as Denmark's defense forced four straight incompletions by Ty Watkins to hang on and capture a 17-14 win Friday at War Eagle Stadium.

"We're confident in our defense," Denmark coach Mike Palmieri said. "We've been doing it all year. We kind of had a little letdown to give them that 14, but if we're ahead and we've got our defense on the field, we're confident."