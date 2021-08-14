Football: Josh Nelson breaks out despite scrimmage loss to North Gwinnett

South Forsyth has speed at just about every position.

Sure, the War Eagles' running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs are quick, but not many punters run the 100-meter dash in 10.60 seconds like Chris Nelson.

"It's probably the fastest overall team that we've had since I've been here, just position for position," South head coach Troy Morris said. "We've got a lot of guys that we rotated in tonight that can run. When you have that many guys that can run, it makes it tough on defenses."



That speed was on display Friday night during a 41-21 scrimmage loss to North Gwinnett. Nelson caught four passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, flying through the Bulldogs' secondary on each occasion to track down quarterback Ty Watkins' deep touchdown passes.

"He had a heckuva game, but we've got a number of guys," Morris said. "This week it was Josh, next week it may be Chris, his brother, and next week it may be somebody else. Every week it might be somebody different. Tonight it was Josh's turn. With the way the defense was playing us, tonight it was Josh. He got some one-on-one matchups. He's hard to stop, and we've got a number of guys who are hard to stop one-on-one. Ty did a good job putting it on him."

