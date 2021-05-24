Football: Scrimmage gives South first glimpse at 2021 team

By Noah Rubin
For the Forsyth County News
An intrasquad scrimmage in late May isn’t about wins and losses. It’s about a team getting onto the field, getting in reps and seeing what needs to be worked on over the summer.
For what it’s worth, it was the South Forsyth's blue team that emerged victorious during Friday's spring game at War Eagle Stadium, 10-0.
First-year head coach Troy Morris was pleased with how his team performed in the game.
“We just wanted our guys to be able to play fast and not think a whole lot,” Morris said. “We just wanted to see guys run around and see their athletic ability and their reads and how physical they were going to play, and I think we got that accomplished.”
Senior Matthew Daise scored the lone touchdown of the game, which came on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. Daise was one of many rising seniors that took the game as an opportunity to step up into their leadership role.
“I heard a number of seniors communicating, which is one of the things we’re emphasizing,” Morris said. “I heard a lot of talk and great communication.”
Gavin Morris, another senior for the blue team, also made plenty of plays in the scrimmage. Morris had three rushes for 24 yards, added a catch for five yards, and intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
However, it wasn’t just the seniors that showed out. Rising sophomores such as Kai Fernandes and Ryan Huynh made excellent plays in the secondary with pass deflections, while Baylor Duncan recorded a sack just before halftime.
“I thought [the younger guys] did a really good job,” Morris said. “Like I said, we’re looking for guys to run around and hit each other, and they did that.”
The War Eagles will start their 2021 season Aug. 13 with a scrimmage game against North Gwinnett. Even if they won’t play again for nearly three months, it was a good experience for the team to get out on the field and play football.
“I loved it,” Morris said. “It was exciting, a great atmosphere, and we had a big crowd. Just to be out here again is an amazing feeling.”