Football: Scrimmage gives South first glimpse at 2021 team

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

An intrasquad scrimmage in late May isn’t about wins and losses. It’s about a team getting onto the field, getting in reps and seeing what needs to be worked on over the summer.

For what it’s worth, it was the South Forsyth's blue team that emerged victorious during Friday's spring game at War Eagle Stadium, 10-0.

First-year head coach Troy Morris was pleased with how his team performed in the game.

“We just wanted our guys to be able to play fast and not think a whole lot,” Morris said. “We just wanted to see guys run around and see their athletic ability and their reads and how physical they were going to play, and I think we got that accomplished.”