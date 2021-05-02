Football: South alum Jalen Camp selected by Jaguars in NFL draft

South Forsyth alum Jalen Camp was selected Saturday by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Camp, who graduated from South in 2016, led Georgia Tech this season in receptions [29], receiving yards [439] and touchdown receptions [4] — all career highs — in a revamped Geoff Collins offense. He amassed 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games with the Yellow Jackets, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception.