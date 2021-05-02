Football: South alum Jalen Camp selected by Jaguars in NFL draft

South Forsyth alum Jalen Camp was selected Saturday by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Camp, who graduated from South in 2016, led Georgia Tech this season in receptions [29], receiving yards [439] and touchdown receptions [4] — all career highs — in a revamped Geoff Collins offense. He amassed 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games with the Yellow Jackets, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception.
Camp, the 209th overall selection, is the highest NFL draft pick in Forsyth County history, going four spots ahead of where the Minnesota Vikings selected Colby Gossett in 2018.
Camp, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound wide receiver, turned heads at his pro day in March, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and logging 39.5 inches with his vertical jump. Camp also benched 225 pounds 30 times, which is three repetitions more than the NFL combine record.
Camp will join a Jaguars team under first-year head coach Urban Meyer and will unite with first-overall pick and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
