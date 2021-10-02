Football: South explodes for 5 second-half TDs against Lithia Springs

After trailing 10-9 at halftime, the War Eagles’ offense exploded for five second-half touchdowns and defeated the Lithia Springs Lions 45-31. Gavin Morris led the way for South with three rushing touchdowns and an interception.
South got their first points of the game after a bad snap by Lithia Springs resulted in a safety. Morris got his first touchdown on the ensuing drive before the Lions took the lead with a field goal and touchdown late in the half.
Morris got his second rushing touchdown early in the second half, and Justin Tyre converted the two-point conversion to give South a seven-point lead.
Morris scored his third rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which kickstarted the offense output for both teams.
After the Lions scored a touchdown on the following possession, Jyi’qez Green scored on a 55-yard run that made it a 31-17 game. The Lions scored again before Chris Nelson caught a touchdown from Ty Watkins, which was the War Eagles’ first touchdown through the air. Blaylen Lomax ran in a touchdown to put the game away for South.
Lithia Springs scored another touchdown before time ran out.
The War Eagles [4-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A] have won four straight games and will host West Forsyth Oct. 8