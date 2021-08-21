Football: South Forsyth drops opener to Roswell, 45-26

ROSWELL — Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper threw for six touchdowns Friday as South Forsyth fell to the Hornets, 45-26.

Roswell pulled ahead after an early touchdown from Roper to Ethan Nation, but South struck back with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mason Capers that was set up by a pair of completions from Ty Watkins to Josh Nelson and Austin Uidel.

Roswell scored on back-to-back possessions to end the half, first on a 26-yard score to Ethan Crite, then on an 18-yard TD to Ryan Hill to carry a 23-6 lead into the break.

South cut into the Hornets' lead with a deep touchdown pass from Watkins to Chris Nelson, making it 23-13, but Roswell answered on the ensuing drive as Roper hit Crite from 40 yards out to grow the lead to 29-13.

Roswell scored the dagger in the final minutes of the third quarter, when Roper's sixth touchdown of the night found Chris Elko for a 13-yard score.

Jyi'Qez Green returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Watkins called his own number on a short TD run, but Roswell held on for a 45-26 victory.

Ian O'Dowd and Ian Diaz each had a sack, and James Margiotta had an interception for the War Eagles.

South falls to 0-1 and will host Cambridge next week at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.