Football: South Forsyth secures No. 2 seed with win over Forsyth Central

The South Forsyth defense demolished Forsyth Central on Friday with a 34-0 win to secure the No. 2 seed in Region 6-7A.

The War Eagles grabbed an early lead with an electrifying 95-yard kickoff return by Chris Nelson.

The Eagles' offense was something to be reckoned with, and as the War Eagles lined up in a shotgun formation on their second drive, QB Ty Watkins dropped back to deliver a deep ball that found Josh Nelson that he easily walked in for a 38-yard touchdown.



That momentum carried over to the kickoff team, when kick returner Marcus Brown muffed the ball, then after juking his way around defenders, he was surrounded and pinned the Bulldogs' 5-yard line.

Despite the spot of the ball, Central was pass-heavy. They were determined to get the ball to their favorite playmaker Cam Yager. Whether it was curl routes, screen pass or comeback routes, QB Drew Mullvain was putting the ball where it needed to be.

On third-and-long, Mullvain attempted to hit wide receiver Daniel Smith over the middle to keep the drive alive but, it was out of reach. Central had no other option but to punt and give the ball right back to South.

Late in the second quarter, Watkins handed it off to running back Gavin Morris, but instead of running the ball, he flicked it back to Watkins to fool the defense, and Watson threw a long, high pass to Nelson in stride for his second touchdown pass of the quarter. The Eagles extended their lead by 21 points.

“We wanted to come out here and play what we’re capable of playing.” South coach Troy Morris said “[The team] executed the plays very well and played at a high level tonight and I'm proud of them.”

Watkins was putting on a performance in front of the Bulldogs' crowd. Right when the War Eagles got the ball back, he put the ball right on the money for Josh Nelson on the first play of the drive. It was the second touchdown reception from Josh Nelson to increase the lead by 27.

Morris decided to let Watkins sit the remaininder of the game. He finished with a 100 percent completion percentage for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' defense played very physically, allowing only 16 carries for 35 yards. There wasn’t only one person tackling the ball-carrier; there was always a group of War Eagles making sure Bulldogs didn’t slip by a tackle.

Central decided to go back to being pass-heavy on its next drive. On second down, Mullvain looked to throw, but linebacker Jonathan Hass jumped the route and took it in for a 26-yard pick-six, which was the last time either team found the end zone.