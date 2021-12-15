Football: South Forsyth's Capers signs with Elon, Morris inks with Samford

Mason Capers always felt like a tight end.

He played wide receiver during his first three years at South Forsyth, but Capers finally got his chance at the position this season.

He didn't disappoint.

Capers finished with 20 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns, good for third on the team, and on Wednesday he signed to become Elon University's newest tight end.

"Watching Tony Gonzalez with the Atlanta Falcons when I was a little kid, he inspired me to be a tight end," Capers said. "I guess it turned out how it's supposed to be."