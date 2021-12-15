Football: South Forsyth's Capers signs with Elon, Morris inks with Samford

Mason Capers always felt like a tight end.
He played wide receiver during his first three years at South Forsyth, but Capers finally got his chance at the position this season.
He didn't disappoint.
Capers finished with 20 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns, good for third on the team, and on Wednesday he signed to become Elon University's newest tight end.
"Watching Tony Gonzalez with the Atlanta Falcons when I was a little kid, he inspired me to be a tight end," Capers said. "I guess it turned out how it's supposed to be."
Capers will join an Elon team that finished 6-5 overall and 5-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play this season.
"I chose Elon mainly because of the fact that when I went there and visited, I really felt like I fit in compared to other schools that I visited," Capers said. "Just the atmosphere and the coaching staff and all the players, they all brought me in when I was there on my official visit. They made me feel like I was at home, so I'm really glad with the decision that I made."
Gavin Morris joined Capers in signing with Samford University.
Morris played just about everywhere during his career at South, serving as a sure tackler on defense and explosive runner on offense.
He racked up 392 rushing yards and 306 receiving yards this season, scoring 11 total touchdowns. On defense, he made 33 tackles with two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.
One of those touchdowns was the game-winner in a 30-24 overtime thriller against West Forsyth.
"Every year against West has always been the biggest game, and I usually play pretty good against West," Morris said. "So, I'd say this year against West and last year against West are my favorite games."
Morris attended a camp at Samford earlier this season, which gave him a chance to see the campus. Morris said he will likely play defense for the Bulldogs.
"They offered me after that camp," Morris said. "I didn't really get to see much then, but I went back for a little visit and met all the coaches and saw the campus a little bit more. It was just such a good campus and it felt like home to me."
Samford went 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Southern Conference play this season.