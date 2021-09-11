Football: South picks up second straight win, tops Central Gwinnett

By Christine Troyke



For the Forsyth County News

LAWRENCEVILLE — Two rushing touchdowns by Ty Watkins, another from Austin Uidel, and three field goals by Tyler Simpson carried South Forsyth past Central Gwinnett on Friday, 30-7.

Uidel broke off a long, 51-yard to set up the War Eagles' first score. After a pair of runs managed to only get back to the line of scrimmage, Watkins found a seam and scampered in on the QB keeper with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

South's defense forced a three-and-out, quickly putting the War Eagles' offense back on the field. Keyed by a 27-yard completion from Watkins to Gavin Morris, South scored on its second drive for a 14-0 lead after Uidel found the end zone.