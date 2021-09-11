Football: South picks up second straight win, tops Central Gwinnett

By Christine Troyke
For the Forsyth County News
LAWRENCEVILLE — Two rushing touchdowns by Ty Watkins, another from Austin Uidel, and three field goals by Tyler Simpson carried South Forsyth past Central Gwinnett on Friday, 30-7.
Uidel broke off a long, 51-yard to set up the War Eagles' first score. After a pair of runs managed to only get back to the line of scrimmage, Watkins found a seam and scampered in on the QB keeper with 8:30 left in the first quarter.
South's defense forced a three-and-out, quickly putting the War Eagles' offense back on the field. Keyed by a 27-yard completion from Watkins to Gavin Morris, South scored on its second drive for a 14-0 lead after Uidel found the end zone.
South tacked on Tyler Simpson field goals of 35 and 44 yards in the second quarter for a 20-0 halftime lead.
South was excellent on defense, forcing a pair of interceptions — one by Josh Nelson and another by Brock Ferrell — and sacked Central Gwinnett quarterback Justin Johnson several times. Ben Harvey sacked Johnson once and Nathan Efobi got to him once.
The War Eagles limited the Knights to just three first downs in the first half.
Central Gwinnett answered after halftime, when Johnson went 17 yards on a keeper to spark the Black Knights' scoring drive. Jason Jackson Jr. followed that up with a 13-yard run, then Johnson completed a 10-yard pass to senior Nathaniel Wilson.
Jackson added a second 13-yard dash to cross into South Forsyth territory. Another completion from Johnson, this one to senior Rhyheem Camel Jr., had Central on the cusp of the red zone. A five-yard loss snapped the first-down streak, but Johnson took the ball to the 6 on a 21-yard rush.
Jackson punched it in three plays later at 5:25 of the third.
South kept Central Gwinnett off the board from there, using a 39-yard field goal by Simpson and a 6-yard TD run by Watkins to add to their lead.
The War Eagles [2-1] will open region play next week when the War Eagles travel to Lambert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.