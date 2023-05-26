Football: War Eagles intrasquad scrimmage offers glimpse at 2023 season

Morris wasn’t surprised at how his team executed, but he was more pleased. During the offseason workouts, he could tell that the War Eagles got stronger, had a boost of confidence and were athletic.

South Forsyth wide receiver Sam Lagac catches a pass in the Blue vs. White scrimmage. (Photo by Paul Ward Photography)

“I was pleased with a lot of our guys," Morris said. "It's hard to name one or two. Most of our positions were really competitive, and we didn't have a specific group that [stood out] I don’t think.”



It is important to point out that there will be a number of returners coming back for the War Eagles, including Cole Yeager, Chris Brown, John Dabbs, Dash Moore, Cade Jacchia, Bayler Duncan and Cooper Lowe.



Morris previously served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, arriving in 2010 alongside former head coach Jeff Arnette. Things have changed, and now, Arnette will serve as Morris' defensive coordinator.

Overall, the scrimmage went great according to Morris.

The defense showed a lot of signs of aggression and played at a high level. On offense, it took a while for the War Eagles to get going. When the Blue team got started moving the ball to reach the end zone, White returned the favor with its own successful offensive drive to pull out the win.

“It was very competitive on both sides," Morris said. "Everybody got out there and played and show us what they can do. The team had a lot of fun, and it was a great turnout with our crowd. We stayed healthy, which was the most important thing.”

A 6-foot-3 rising senior quarterback, Cade Aycock will be following in the footsteps of back-to-back Region 6-7A Offensive Player of the Year Ty Watkins and is ready to take the leadership role for the War Eagles offense.

“It’s his turn,” Morris said of Aycock. “He’s had an incredible offseason and a good spring, so we’re expecting big things from him at the quarterback spot. He’s a very talented thrower, extremely accurate, reads defense very well and knows where to go with the football.”

South Forsyth will have its regular-season opener Aug. 18 at Lanier.