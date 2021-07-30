'I want to win': Sims' lifelong tenacity helps fuel champion Bulldogs

He is the ultimate competitor — just ask South head coach Russ Bayer, who recalls promoting Sims to the varsity level as a freshman back in 2016.

“We saw it early on with him," Bayer said. "I knew with Landon in middle school coming in, and obviously as a freshman he was on varsity with us, you could watch him in football and you could watch him in baseball. It didn’t matter if you were in the weight room, kids were playing fungo golf; whatever it was, he was just wired differently. He’s uber competitive, and some kids have it and some kids don’t. It doesn’t really matter the situation — it’s, ‘I’m going to win. I’m going to win.’

"The leadership aspect of it is really what made him stand out from everyone else. It didn’t matter whether he was uber successful in what he was doing. The competitive nature was there and the leadership was there.”

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis must have seen it too when he put the ball in Sims' hands and asked him to get the last nine outs against Vanderbilt.

A win would mean the school's first national championship in any sport.

The Bulldogs had raced out to a 9-0 lead, and after a four-run seventh inning, Lemonis turned to Sims after six no-hit innings from starting pitcher Will Bednar.

"Not that the game wasn’t going to get out of hand, but when you have an insurance policy in the bullpen like him, and he’s rested, which he was, it’s a completely understandable situation to go to him," said Bayer, who watched the game at home with his family. "It’s as close you’re going to get to being set in stone to finish up those last handful of outs that he got.”



Sure enough, Sims blanked the Commodores and the celebration was on.

“It took a few weeks to really settle in, but watching some of the replays back over and watching some of the videos back over, it really started to sink in," Sims said. "It’s a really good feeling.”

Sims finished the season 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA in 25 appearances. He struck out a remarkable 100 batters in 56 1/3 innings and averaged nearly 16 strikeouts per nine innings, which is second in the nation.

What impressed Bayer the most?

“Everything but nothing," he said. "The reason I say that is because I’ve been around him since he was a 14-year-old kid. It’s not that it doesn’t impress me – I just know the caliber of person and character and talent that he is. Not to say that anything is expected, because to do what he did in the SEC and on that stage in the College World Series, no one’s expected to do that.”