Lacrosse: South Forsyth boys defend home turf against Lovett

James Margiotta scored a hat trick as the South Forsyth War Eagles boys lacrosse team picked up a home win Thursday against Lovett, 8-7.

“We battled all the way to the end," War Eagles head coach Matt Vollrath said. "The offense is clicking and defense is looking great.”

During the opening minutes of the match, Hamilton Stewart got the scoring started for Lovett by lasering his shot into the back of the net.

The War Eagles had two opportunities to get a goal. Luke Specker got a pass from Carter Petersen for a shot attempt, but Lovett’s Ridley Richert swatted Specker’s lacrosse stick down. Petersen then picked up a loose ball, but Porter Andros dropped down to collect a save.

Fielder Odegard forced a War Eagle turnover and that led to Mason Ball finishing the play with a low shot to the goal despite being doubled-teamed by Clark Stephens and Petersen.

After the War Eagles ended the first quarter scoreless and trailing 2-0, their offensive problems carried over into the second quarter.

South’s first offensive possession resulted in a turnover, with Richert putting his stick in the air for the steal. He raced down the middle of the defense, but Hawk Rhodes made another defensive play by catching the ball for a save.

Taking advantage of a pass from junior Everett Barlag, Margiotta scored the first War Eagle goal. Maverick Schippmann won the face-off to try to add to the momentum, and in the span of two minutes, junior Jack Thorpe got his shot to fall inside the net to tie the game, 2-2.

Margiotta got his first assist of the game when he hit Petersen in stride, and with a person closing in on him, he powered a shot into the goal to break the tie. However, the Lions responded with Charlie Oliver's shot that went between Rhodes' legs for a goal.

The War Eagles and the Lions again traded goals. South Forsyth's Grayson Knight assisted Benjamin Clark for a goal, and Ball headed towards the goal with a full head of steam, then angled his shot for a goal.

The War Eagles had 18 shot attempts and Rhodes had six saves to help South Forsyth and Lovett go into halftime tied 4-4.

It took the War Eagles two minutes into the second half to score with Margiotta's second goal from Specker’s pass.

South Forsyth drained the clock for the majority of the third quarter, and Lovett’s offense was short-lived.

It took until 3:39 left in the period before the Lions had their longest offensive possession. They settled their offense, but the War Eagles were moving and communicating for a defensive stand. The Lions had five shot attempts but still left the possession empty.

As the game headed into the final period, Hayden Mock scored to increase the lead to 6-4, but Ball was unstoppable by scoring back-to-back goals for another tie.

Just when it looked like South was going to turn the ball over from Lovett’s double-team pressure, sophomore Blake Capers escaped, ran down the middle and fired home a goal to reclaim the lead.

Four minutes later, the War Eagles, holding their one-goal lead, wanted to eat the clock and look for their best shot opportunity. With 2:39 left, Margiotta used a spin move and rocketed a shot into the back of the net from 10 yards out to record a hat trick.

“Offensively we did what we had to do, and defensively they did what they had to do," Margiotta said. "Overall it was a great team win.”

“It doesn't surprise me,” Vollrath said of Margiotta’s hat trick. “He does so much on and off the field.”

Scoring his fifth goal with 40.2 seconds left, Ball gave his team some hope by cutting the deficit to 8-7. Lovett had a shot that went wide left but recovered quickly. Shortly after, the Lions then saw the game slip away with a crucial turnover.

South Forsyth will resume action against Blessed Trinity Feb. 28 at home.