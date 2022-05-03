Lacrosse: Walton downs South Forsyth boys 13-4

MARIETTA – Walton pulled away midway through the second quarter to down South Forsyth 13-4 and end the War Eagles' season in the Class 6A-7A Sweet 16.

Clay Walsh led the War Eagles with two goals and goalkeeper Ethan Barlag finished with 11 saves.



Walton took control of the game early in the second quarter against South with four goals in a three-minute span. Its run started with a Logan Myers goal on a John Shapiro assist from behind the goal to break a 1-all tie.

Afterwards, Walton got into an offensive rhythm with goals occurring more frequently.

Lee Butler provided an unassisted goal, Myers added another score on a Butler pass, and Graham Whaley finished an Elwart feed 10 seconds later to put the Raiders ahead 5-1.

Walton added another goal late in the first half when Oliver Skean finished a missed shot attempt to put the Raiders ahead 6-1 at the break.

In the third quarter, Walton kept its foot on the gas with three more goals.

Butler scored unassisted followed by a Shapiro goal on a Carter Wallace pass. Skean finished for the second time with 2:38 left in the third on a Shapiro assist to put the Raiders ahead 9-2.

Myers, Daghler, Butler and Robertson scored in the fourth quarter to keep Walton in front.

Goalkeeper Drew Hurst collected eight saves for the Raiders.

Prior to Walton taking over the second quarter, it was an evenly played game between the teams.

The Raiders got on the board first when Shapiro scored on a Butler assist with 3:58 left to play in the first quarter. South took control of the game, but Walton managed to stave off five War Eagle shot attempts before the opening frame expired.

South eventually broke through to tie it with 8:28 left in the second quarter when Clay Walsh put the ball in following a War Eagle breakaway.