Lacrosse: War Eagles score season-high goals in rout of Bulldogs

Henry Torchia won the opening faceoff, and only 36 seconds into the game, the War Eagles struck first with Andrew Adams. Shortly after, Maverick Schippmann won the faceoff before Grayson Knight scored in traffic for a 2-0 lead.



Forsyth Central took possession after a South Forsyth foul, but a quick turnover gave the War Eagles the ball back.

The Bulldogs broke the ice with freshman midfielder Porter Tregoning navigating his way through the defense for a goal.

After an unsuccessful shot attempt by Central’s Brooks Jennings, the War Eagles raced downfield. Benjamin Clark was left wide open, and without hesitation, the senior fired a low shot to score.

The War Eagles continued to pound the Bulldogs with an offensive barrage, as Carter Petersen scored back-to-back goals. Christian McConnell found Clark for a goal, and Luke Specker scored in a cluster area of Bulldogs to jump to a 7-1 lead.

A procedure penalty by the War Eagles gave Forsyth Central the ball in the final two minutes of the first quarter. However, another bad throw ended the possession without a shot attempt.

Forsyth Central scored in the opening seconds of the second period, thanks to T.J. Denkman, and got the ball back from a War Eagles turnover. However, the possession was an empty one.

The War Eagles showed their quick-strike ability by scoring three goals in 65 seconds.

Petersen avoided Bulldogs junior Evan Kokotoff on the way to the net, and then launched a lighting shot from 15 yards away. Schippmann won the faceoff and called his own number by taking it all the way for a successful shot attempt, and then Jack Thorpe got into the action.

The series of goals didn’t stop there, as it was evident the second quarter belonged to the War Eagles.

Peterson notched his fourth goal of the night, and Kooper March got in the scoring column by scoring three consecutive times to push the lead to 15-2 heading into halftime.

Specker kept the momentum going into the next half by adding more points to the scoreboard with a goal.

March scored the flashiest goal of the night. In stride, he received a pass from Petersen and the senior swung the stick behind his back for a shot that rolled in between Forsyth Central’s goalkeeper Chase Winkler’s legs.

Followed by that, James Margiotta, Knight and Specker each scored a goal, respectively, to leap out to a 20-2 lead to end the third quarter.

Due to the big margin, both South Forsyth and Forsyth Central inserted reserve units onto the field for the final period.

Owen MacNaughton and Hayden Mock scored the final two goals for the War Eagles, who close out the Area 4-7A schedule with a 4-5 record (7-9 overall).

Next up for South Forsyth will be a tough home matchup April 18 against Alpharetta. Forsyth Central (3-11, 0-8) will close out the season with two more local rivalry games against East Forsyth (April 19) and Denmark (April 21).