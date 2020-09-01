PREVIEW: South hopes to keep record-breaking playoff streak alive

South returns Kyle Durham, a dual-threat quarterback who missed a chunk of his sophomore season because of a broken hand.



When he was healthy last year, Durham completed 47 of 78 passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. He also carried the ball 40 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s gotten a lot bigger, a lot stronger. His arm’s a lot stronger (and) healthy,” Arnette said. “I feel like every day we go out there he gets a little more comfortable leading out there and doing what he does. I think he can do great things for us. We’re excited about our quarterback position.”

Devin McGlockton, who was the 2019-20 Forsyth County News Basketball Player of the Year, will be a big target for South Forsyth this season. - photo by David Roberts His biggest target — literally — will be 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end Devin McGlockton, who was the 2019-20 Forsyth County News Basketball Player of the Year.

South must replace the production of wide receivers Colby Cruz and Cameron Schurr, who combined to catch 91 passes for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, but a big target such as McGlockton should help tremendously.

“He’s gotten so much faster this year,” Arnette said of McGlockton. “That’s what I think people are going to be absolutely shocked about, is the amount of speed he picked up this offseason. You know, catching the ball and doing all those things, blocking; he was really good last year, but I think his biggest improvement is in his speed. His hands are unbelievable. He’s always had that. I think people are going to be shocked with the speed that he’s increased in this offseason.”

Senior Tre Green tied for the team lead with 12 touchdowns last season despite injuring his leg against Milton. In his first six games of the season, Green tallied 444 yards and 11 touchdowns on 99 carries, enjoying a season high 163 yards and three touchdowns against Lambert the week before his injury.

“Tre Green ran the ball for us a ton last year. He wasn’t healthy the whole year, but when he was healthy, he was really good for us,” Arnette said. “He’s back, and we’ve got Gavin Morris back, who made a lot of plays for us.”

Morris enjoyed a highly productive sophomore season on both sides of the ball, starting at linebacker and spelling Green in the backfield at times.

South’s offensive line is anchored by a pair of All-County selections from a year ago in right tackle Ethan Patrick and Bryce Myers, who flashed his versatility at center and left guard in 2019.

Senior Taft Hilton was also a first-team All-County player last year along South’s defensive line, racking up 49 tackles, including two tackles for loss, four sacks, nine QB hurries and forcing three fumbles.

Arnette feels particularly confident in South’s linebacking corps, led by a talented pair of linebackers in Morris and senior Alec Stephens.

Stephens produced 80 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, while Morris chipped in 37 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Morris also tied for the team lead in interceptions, returning one against West Forsyth for a touchdown.

McGlockton also figures to be in the mix at linebacker after playing there the last three games in 2019, tallying 27 tackles and two tackles for a loss, including 14 total tackles against Forsyth Central.

“They were just making fun of me because I didn’t let Devin start playing defense until Week 9 last year,” Arnette said. “Then he played three games and was one of our most productive players on defense. The thing about Devin is, you can’t play certain kids every play. You’d like to, and there are several up here that you’d like to do that with. But it’s a challenge for us as coaches to figure out when we can play them, where we can play them, because if we could, we’d play them every play, everywhere.”