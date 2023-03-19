Soccer: No. 3 South Forsyth survives 8th-ranked Denmark

It was a tightly contested Region 6-7A match between two of the top boys soccer teams in Forsyth County and the state, as a whole, with South Forsyth pulling out a 1-0 win Friday at Denmark.
Not much was going on in the first half, as the game started as a defensive battle. It was difficult for either side to get a shot attempt let alone test the other's goalkeeper.
In the final minute, South Forsyth (11-1, 3-1) was issued a yellow card giving Denmark a free kick, but the shot missed the goal by a hair. As for the War Eagles, they had their chances, as well, but the ball sailed too high as the horn sounded for halftime.
Denmark (6-2-1, 1-2) has been in close games all year, and this wasn’t any different.
With 1:36 left, South Forsyth attempted a shot. Danes goalkeeper Austin Bender tracked it down, but it bounced off his hands. War Eagles sophomore Carter Weems saw his opportunity and nailed the ball into the net for the game-winning goal.
“It was amazing,” Weems said about how he felt. “Me and Dino [Stavros] saw it and tapped it in.”