Soccer: South boys aim to keep composure after rising to No. 1 in Class 7A

Chere’ Thomas was unaware that South Forsyth’s boys soccer team had earned the No. 1 ranking in the most recent coaches’ poll until a friend texted her to congratulate her.

“I was proud in the first five seconds, but later, there’s only one way to go and it’s down,” Thomas said. “So, you’re going to have a target on your back.”

When Thomas approached her team, a few of them knew, but most were unaware of the news. The team knew it was playing well, but were still unsure if they had proven themselves.

“For a few seconds, we celebrated,” sophomore Dino Stavros said. “But [Thomas] reminded us that with the region games coming up, we needed to get serious and focus on winning.”