Soccer: War Eagles down top-ranked South Gwinnett to reach state title

SNELLVILLE — South Forsyth’s run as a No. 4 seed in the Class 7A boys soccer playoffs continued Tuesday night with a victory over the state’s top-ranked team.

The fifth-ranked War Eagles rebounded from an early deficit with a second-half goal to force overtime, then got a game-winner in the first extra period for a 2-1 victory that sends them to the state finals and a rematch with second-ranked Lambert. Dino Stavros had the game-winning goal and an assist on South Forsyth’s first goal.

“They’ve been resilient all year,” South Forsyth head coach Chere Thomas said. “Our motto all year is don’t be outworked. I really feel we took that to the extreme today against an excellent team, an excellent team. It about brings tears to my eyes how much my boys left it all on the field tonight. I can’t be more proud of them. We’ve got one more game to go.”