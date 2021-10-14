Softball: South ousted by Peachtree Ridge in first round

South Forsyth's season ended Wednesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs with a pair of losses to Peachtree Ridge.
South fell in a pitcher's duel in Game 1, as starting pitcher Josie Crossman racked up nine strikeouts across six innings. Crossman gave up two runs on four hits to take the tough-luck loss.
An RBI single in the bottom of the first inning by Kennedy Harp gave Peachtree Ridge a 1-0 lead, but Ansley Chiang answered in the top of the fourth, when she led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.
Sidney Strange put Peachtree Ridge ahead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, and the War Eagles went down in order in the final two innings.
D'Amani Gadsen earned the win in the circle, limiting the War Eagles to just three hits and one earned run.
In Game 2, Peachtree Ridge raced to a 7-0 lead through the first 3 1/2 innings of play. South rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth innings, but it wasn't enough to catch the Lions.
Ashley Chu reached on a two-out error and scored Isabelle Hui, then Chiang and Charlotte Brooks each had RBI singles before Chiang came around to score on an error.
Chiang and Hui each had two hits in the nightcap, and Sarah Quian also reached base twice with a single and a walk.
South ends its season 14-17.