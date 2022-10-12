Softball: War Eagles capture Game 1 of region title series

In Game 1 of the Region 6-7A championship series, the South Forsyth War Eagles defended their home field against the Denmark Danes, winning 8-2 on Tuesday.

“They definitely did a great job of sticking through the whole game,” War Eagles head coach Leanna Brooks said. “There were a few spots I preferred to play a little bit cleaner, but all in all played a great game.”

Denmark (13-10) was successful in scoring in their first inning after Grace Welicky advanced to second on an error, and Ellery Campbell scored on the same error.

The fifth-ranked War Eagles (20-6) looked to respond with Andrey Hui at second base, but Danes pitcher Annalise Knop struck out Anna Reese Pruitt.

When it was Denmark's chance to expand the lead, War Eagles pitcher Josie Crossman collected three strikeouts to retire the inning.

That energy carried over when it was Crossman's turn to hit.

She sent the softball well above Danes third baseman Avery Callaway for a double and an RBI, thanks to Kennedy Ariail crossing the plate. Next at bat was Megan Lochhead. She produced a powerful swing, sending the softball toward the middle of the field and bringing in Maddie Parmele to take a 2-1 lead.

Karley Casey hit the ball towards the far left side of the field. It initially looked like it was going to be a foul ball, but it sailed over the fence for a home run. Casey and Emma Souter jogged home as the War Eagles bench awaited.

Ansley Chiang was 0-for-2 at the plate, and Knop was looking to make it 0-3 with two strikes. However, Chiang lines a single and gives Parmele her second run of the game.

South Forsyth's Kennedy Ariail slides into third base during Tuesday's win. (Photo by Jay Rooney Photography) South Forsyth added two more runs through Reesie Burch and Chiang to extend its lead to 7-1.



In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Danes put in Kennedy Pickett to throw in relief. However, Crossman recorded a double and brought home Ariail for her second run.

Denmark broke out of its scoring slump when Knop drove in Callaway with an RBI single.

Crossman was the winning pitcher in the circle, as she allowed two runs over seven innings while striking out seven Danes.

“She did a great job of coming through,” Brooks said of the lefty. "One thing about Josie is she's always looking to grind and get after it, and she doesn’t want to give up those extra opportunities to give up extra bases."

Game 2 will be played at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at South Forsyth.