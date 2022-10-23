Softball: War Eagles defeat Falcons, advance to Columbus

South Forsyth completed an unbeaten run through a Class 7A super regional on their own field to qualify for the state tournament in Columbus. In the Saturday championship game, the War Eagles downed Dacula by a 7-2 final score.

After a scoreless first inning, South Forsyth (24-6) scored three runs in the second to draw separation against Dacula, and then a homer by Kennedy Ariail in the fifth inning sealed the victory.

Meghan Lochhead's RBI single started the series of runs in the second. Lochhead not only led the War Eagles in hits by going 3-for-3, but she also led the team in RBIs with three.

Josie Crossman was the winning pitcher in the circle. In seven innings, she allowed four hits and struck out four.

Region 6-7A champion South Forsyth, which defeated Walton and Peachtree Ridge Friday to reach the finals, will face 2021 state runner-up East Coweta at 5 p.m. Oct. 26.