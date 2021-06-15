Baseball: South alum Sims plays key part in Mississippi State's CWS run

Sims, who owns a 4-0 record and 1.55 ERA with 10 saves, has been nothing short of dominant as a redshirt freshman. He struck out 10 batters in each of his first two outings and now has 85 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.



Sims, a South Forsyth alum, helped preserve a one-run lead last week in a 6-5 win against Campbell, sending the Bulldogs to their fifth straight Super Regional. And on Saturday, Sims added two no-hit innings to notch his 10th save of the season as Mississippi took Game 1 against Notre Dame, 9-8.

But those were Sims' only two appearances since May 27, and after the Irish evened the series Sunday with a 9-1 win, Sims was ready for more.

"I get a text message as I'm watching some of the games last night, 'Coach, you can use me any way you'd like me.' I'm sitting on my couch and I knew that meant we can extend him," Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. "Early in the year, he was throwing 60-70 pitches an appearance. We felt like getting started with [Houston Harding] going through the lineup once or twice. Our goal was to get five; we got four. We just felt like Landon would be a good matchup. Obviously, he's a good matchup against anybody."

To get past the Irish and reach Omaha, Sims had to work around a home run for the first time all season. After a leadoff walk and a quick out to start the seventh, Notre Dame senior Niko Kavadas tagged a fastball and sent a no-doubter over the fence to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 11-7.

However, the next time Sims faced Kavadas, with two on and one out, Sims forced Kavadas to bounce into a game-ending double play.

"Me and Logan [Tanner] were just talking about it, but I was not going to throw him another fastball," Sims said. "I had a really good feel for my slider right there in the last two innings, so I knew if I located it well, I had a chance for him to roll over it. Any out right there was big, but that double play right there way huge, and it sent us on our way to Omaha."