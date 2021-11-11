South Forsyth sends 6 seniors to play at next level

South Forsyth girls lacrosse coach Jim Boisjolie recalls a youth coach telling Danielle Serbinski she didn't have what it takes to be a goalie.

But this past season, Serbinski saved 139 shots in goal and helped the War Eagles reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

And on Wednesday, she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her lacrosse career at Manhattan College, joining five other South Forsyth seniors who put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon.

Serbinski's twin sister, Kailyn Serbinski, signed to play lacrosse at the University of Findlay, while Gavin Williams signed to play soccer at Georgia State, and Ryan Becker [Presbyterian College], Brennan Hudson [Georgia State] and Dylan Quintilio [Kennesaw State] each singed to continue their baseball career.