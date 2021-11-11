South Forsyth sends 6 seniors to play at next level

South Forsyth girls lacrosse coach Jim Boisjolie recalls a youth coach telling Danielle Serbinski she didn't have what it takes to be a goalie.
But this past season, Serbinski saved 139 shots in goal and helped the War Eagles reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
And on Wednesday, she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her lacrosse career at Manhattan College, joining five other South Forsyth seniors who put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon.
Serbinski's twin sister, Kailyn Serbinski, signed to play lacrosse at the University of Findlay, while Gavin Williams signed to play soccer at Georgia State, and Ryan Becker [Presbyterian College], Brennan Hudson [Georgia State] and Dylan Quintilio [Kennesaw State] each singed to continue their baseball career.
Kailyn Serbinski's determination is one of her biggest assets, according to Boijolie, who recounted how she left a game early last season so she could participate in mock trial. In addition to school-related activities, she also juggled multiple jobs.
Williams signed with Georgia State after helping South Forsyth to a Class 7A championship in May. He finished his junior year with six goals and seven assists for the War Eagles.
South's trio of baseball players led the War Eagles to a Class 7A Sweet 16 appearance in 2020. Becker led the team with nine home runs and drove in 34 runs, finishing with a .344 batting average and 1.141 OPS. Hudson, who is also the starting center on South's football team, posted a .302 average with three homers and 10 doubles, driving in 23 runs and scoring a team-high 32 runs.
Quintilio also played a critical role in South's race to the postseason, emerging as a starting option on the mound after Conor Finegan's season ended four pitches into Region 6-7A play. Quintilio made the most of his opportunity, entering in the first inning and pitching into the seventh, striking out seven batters and allowing just two walks.
Against Dunwoody in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, Quintilio pitched the War Eagles to an 11-5 victory that knotted the series 1-1. Becker homered the next day to lift South past Dunwoody, then the following week, Hudson hit a walk-off double against Woodstock in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.