South Forsyth showcases four students advancing their athletic careers From left, South Forsyth seniors Bella Bennett (University of Kentucky, cheerleading), Olivia Freet (University of Georgia, dance), Abigail Dotson (Wofford College, cheerleading) and Kyli Avery (University of Georgia, cheerleading) took part in a signing ceremony May 17 inside the school's gymnasium. - photo by Derrick Richemond A quartet of South Forsyth students earned spots on the cheerleading or dance teams at their future Division-I collegiate homes.